In a tragic incident, three persons of the same family lost their lives after a boat capsized at Lahorighat in Morigaon district of Assam on Friday.

The deceased trio was the mother and her two children.

They have been identified as Bimala Khatun, Jinnatul Khatun and Istara Khatun.

The incident occured at Hamu Sapori while the trio was crossing the Brahmaputra River to reach the other bank on Friday afternoon.

Meanwhile, the bodies of the deceased persons have been recovered.