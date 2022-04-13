Assam: 3 Persons Die after Consuming Poisonous Mushrooms

Three more persons have died after consuming poisonous mushroom in Assam’s Dibrugarh district.

The incident has taken place in Bhadoi Paasali in Duliajan.

Meanwhile, ten other persons have also been admitted to the hospital in a critical condition after consuming mushrooms.

The deceased trio has been identified as Susmisa Kharira, Sini Lama and Situ Lama.

The trio was admitted at the Assam Medical College and Hospital in Dibrugarh on April 9 (Saturday). All the three persons were declared dead by the doctors at the hospital on Tuesday.

