Students Can Pursue 2 Full-Time Courses Together: UGC

Students in India will now be able to pursue two full-time academic programmes in physical mode, the University Grants Commission (UGC) announced on Tuesday. A set of guidelines regarding the same was put together by the commission which will be put up on the official website of the UGC by today.

UGC regulations did not allow students to take up two simultaneous full-time programmes earlier and they could only pursue one full-time degree along with online or short-term or diploma courses.

This will be applicable to all programmes across the country. Students will be able to choose from a combination of a diploma programme and an undergraduate (UG) degree, two master’s programmes, or two bachelor’s programmes.

A student eligible to pursue a postgraduate (PG) degree and also wants to enroll in a bachelor’s degree in a different domain, he or she will be able to pursue a UG and PG degree simultaneously. However, the timings of classes for both the programmes must not clash, the commission stated.

The Chariman of UGC, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar said, “In the last commission meeting held on March 31, it was decided to issue guidelines which will enable students to pursue two academic programmes simultaneously because the NEP 2020 emphasises the need to facilitate multiple pathways to learning involving both formal and non-formal education forms, in the sense that a combination of the physical model, as well as the online form, should be used to provide more freedom to the students to acquire multiple skills.”

Students will also be able to take up two degree programmes across domains such as sciences, social sciences, arts, humanities, etc. Meanwhile, the guidelines will be optional for universities across the country to adopt and can be implemented only after the approval of the universities’ statutory bodies.