Assam: 3 Poachers Arrested During Separate Ops in Rupohihat, Arms Seized

In a significant crackdown, three poachers were apprehended and arms and ammunition was recovered from their possession in two separate operations launched by the police in Assam's Rupohihat.
The three arrested pocahers are Hekmat Ali, Jalal Uddin, and Saiful Islam, sources said.
Reportedly, Hekmat Ali and Jalal Uddin were nabbed in Pub Futaljar and Pub Amrakanda respectively. Upon their confession, the police nabbed Saiful from Hatipukhuri area.
Reports further said that the operation was carried out after specific inputs provided by the Golaghat Police. A gun and 22 live rounds of ammunition was seized in the operation.
The arestees have been charged under sections 120B, 392, and 511 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and have been sent to judicial custody.