Assam: Poacher Apprehended in Golaghat; Ammunition Seized

Sources informed that Choudhury was nabbed from Kuruabahi village where the joint team recovered six live rounds of 3.3 rifle were from his backyard.
A dreaded poacher was apprehended at Bokakhat within Assam’s Golaghat district on Tuesday night.

The poacher in question has been identified as Harilal Choudhury. The apprehension was a result of a joint operation by Bokakhat police and the forest department in Kaziranga.

Sources informed that Choudhury was nabbed from Kuruabahi village where the joint team recovered six live rounds of a 3.3 rifle from his backyard.

Moreover, Choudhury has a history of being detained for his nexus with other poachers.

Poacher Shot Dead in Kaziranga National Park, Two Others Absconding
