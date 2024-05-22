Assam: Poacher Apprehended in Golaghat; Ammunition Seized

A dreaded poacher was apprehended at Bokakhat within Assam’s Golaghat district on Tuesday night.
The poacher in question has been identified as Harilal Choudhury. The apprehension was a result of a joint operation by Bokakhat police and the forest department in Kaziranga.
Sources informed that Choudhury was nabbed from Kuruabahi village where the joint team recovered six live rounds of a 3.3 rifle from his backyard.
Moreover, Choudhury has a history of being detained for his nexus with other poachers.