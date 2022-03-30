Assam: 3 Poachers Arrested In Gossaigaon

In a joint operation, the forest department and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) apprehended three poachers at the Raimona National Park in Assam’s Gossaigaon on Tuesday.

During the operation, three hand-made guns, deer antlers and several other items used in poaching were recovered from their possession.

The three poachers, identified as Elus Hasda (40), Augustin Hasda (35) and Lathru Murmu (50), were nabbed from Bharat Nagar village in Kachugaon.

As per reports, the trio was involved in killing wild animals and had been hiding inside the national park since last few months.

Meanwhile, the All Santal Students’ Union (ASSU) claimed that the apprehended persons were not poachers and demanded their immediate release. They alleged that innocent Adivasi people are being targeted by leveling them as poachers.

Last month, a wanted rhino poacher hailing from Assam was arrested in Kerala. He had been absconding since a long time.

The poacher was accused of poaching the one horned rhinoceros that is listed as vulnerable in IUCN’s Red List of threatened species.

He was declared an absconder by the Assam government and a reward of Rs 5 lakh was announced for his capture as he was involved in the large scale poaching of the one-horned rhino which is primarily found in the state.

Also Read: Bus With Students Onboard Rams Into Divider In Jorabat