Bus With Students Onboard Rams Into Divider In Jorabat

A major road accident took place at Jorabat in Assam's Kamrup (Metro) district when a school bus carrying students of the Kendriya Vidyalaya School crashed into the divider on Wednesday.
The school is situated in 9th Mile area.
The school bus was reportedly over speeding when it lost control and hit the divider. The driver of the bus along with two students sustained injuries in the incident.
The school bus, bearing registration numbers AS 09 C 7349, was headed towards Tetelia in Assam’s Kamrup district from Guwahati.
According to reports, the students were going to the Province College in Tetelia to appear in an examination.
Meanwhile, police arrived at the spot and carried the injured students to Guwahati’s Health City Hospital with help from the locals.
The driver of the bus, who was seriously injured, was shifted to Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).
A witness of the incident said that the bus almost fell on its side and two-three students were thrown out of it.
The witness said, "I was riding on my two-wheeler behind the bus when it collided into the divider. The bus almost fell on its side but somehow avoided it.
"Some students were thrown out of the bus and received minor injuries. The driver was seriously hurt and may not survive."