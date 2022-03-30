Bus With Students Onboard Rams Into Divider In Jorabat

A major road accident took place at Jorabat in Assam's Kamrup (Metro) district when a school bus carrying students of the Kendriya Vidyalaya School crashed into the divider on Wednesday.

The school is situated in 9th Mile area.

The school bus was reportedly over speeding when it lost control and hit the divider. The driver of the bus along with two students sustained injuries in the incident.

The school bus, bearing registration numbers AS 09 C 7349, was headed towards Tetelia in Assam’s Kamrup district from Guwahati.

According to reports, the students were going to the Province College in Tetelia to appear in an examination.

Meanwhile, police arrived at the spot and carried the injured students to Guwahati’s Health City Hospital with help from the locals.