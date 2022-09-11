Assam: 3 Smugglers From Mizoram Held With 5,000 Yaba Tablets In Silchar

Police in Assam’s Silchar arrested three people and seized huge quantities of Yaba tablets from them in a raid on Sunday.

According to reports, the raid was carried out at a hotel at Rangirkhari on Sonai road today.

Officials informed that they arrested three people in possession of 5,000 Yaba tablets. They entire seizure is believed to be worth around Rs 1 crore.

Meanwhile, the arrested individuals are reportedly residents of Mizoram. They were identified as Lalduhawa, Chaoliana and Sangita.

Police said that the three smugglers were waiting for buyers at the hotel when the police raided and held them.