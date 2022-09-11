Meghalaya: 4 Convicts Who Escaped Prison, Lynched To Death By Locals

In an unsettling incident, four convicts who jumped imprisonment, were identified and beaten to death by locals in Meghalaya on Sunday.

The incident took place at the Shangpung village in the Jaintia Hills district of the state, around 70 kilometers from Shillong at 3 pm today.

According to reports, a total of six convicts had fled from prison yesterday. While one of them had gone separately, the remaining five were part of a group.

They were identified by local residents of the village today after which a mob surrounded them and thrashed them in full public view.

Out of the five, one was able to escape, while the other four died after being thrashed by the angry mob.