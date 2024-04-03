Assam: 3 Teachers Suspended in Dibrugarh for Dereliction of Election Duty

Three school teachers in Assam’s Dibrugarh district have been placed under suspension over dereliction of duty ahead of Lok Sabha elections, official reports said on Wednesday.
The suspended teachers have been identified as Jewti Das of Bhagamur Tiniali LP School; Fozlul Woahid of Hatiali Khatigadhoi LP School; and Rantu Baruah of Kathalguri MVS.
According to the suspension order issued by the Directorate of Elementary Education, Assam, Jewti Das and Fozlul Woahid were found absent for election training on March 21 and 25. On the other hand, Rantu Baruah was found under a high dose of alcoholic intoxication at the training venue on March 29.
The order read, “In view of the above and pending drawal of Departmental proceeding, the above mentioned employees are hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect from 02/04/2024.”
"Further, they are allowed to draw the subsistence allowances admissible as per the existing rules and instructed not to leave the Head Quarter during the suspension period without the prior permission of the Higher authority. They are also instructed not to engage themselves in any profession or trade during the suspension period," the suspension order further read.