Assam: 3 Teachers Suspended in Dibrugarh for Dereliction of Election Duty

The order read, “In view of the above and pending drawal of Departmental proceeding, the above mentioned employees are hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect from 02/04/2024.”

"Further, they are allowed to draw the subsistence allowances admissible as per the existing rules and instructed not to leave the Head Quarter during the suspension period without the prior permission of the Higher authority. They are also instructed not to engage themselves in any profession or trade during the suspension period," the suspension order further read.