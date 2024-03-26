Assam Police Constable Suspended Following Inmate's Suicide in Jakhalabandha PS
A police constable named Pinku Nath has been suspended from the Jakhalabandha police station in Assam following the suicide of an inmate under his watch.
The inmate logded at the aforementioned police station, identified as Raju Nath, was found dead by hanging himself with a blanket in the lockup's toilet on Tuesday morning.
Raju Nath, a resident of Pandu in Guwahati's Maligaon locality, was arrested by the Jakhalabandha police last March 22 in connection with the murder of a truck driver. The incident occurred after a cement-laden truck with the driver's body was discovered on National Highway 37 at Bandar Dubi in Kaliabor.
According to reports, Raju Nath hijacked the said cement-laden truck travelling from Meghalaya to Samaguri in Nagaon, allegedly killed the driver, and then concealed the body inside the truck's box. The police apprehended Raju Nath after recovering the truck and the driver's body.
During the police interrogation, the inmate confessed to the murder and hijacking of the truck.
However, Raju Nath was discovered dead in the lockup's toilet on Tuesday morning. Swapnaneel Deka, the Nagaon district Superintendent of Police, launched an investigation following the incident, which occurred at 4:30 a.m.
Upon inspection of the scene, the body of the deceased was sent for postmortem examination following the arrival of the forensic team.
The suspension of Constable Pinku Nath highlights the seriousness of the incident, and further investigations are underway to determine the circumstances leading to the inmate's suicide.