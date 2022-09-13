Assam: 3 ULFA-I Linkmen Arrested In Joint Op In Digboi

As many as three men having links to the proscribed United Liberation Front of Asom – Independent (ULFA-I) were arrested in a joint operation in Assam on Tuesday.

According to reports, the operation was carried out jointly by the Indian Army and the police in Digboi in Assam’s Tinsukia district.

The arrested linkmen were identified as Harkant Moran, Koliya Dahotiya and Biplab Phukan.

It may be noted that Tinsukia Police in Assam arrested four people including two women on August 14 on suspicion of having links with the terror outfit ULFA-I.

The three suspects out of the four were identified as Mrinali Gogoi, Geetashree Bora and Amarjyoti Barua who is also known as Montu Barua. They were arrested from Panitola in Nagaon district.

The fourth suspect, Sourav Chetia, was arrested from Panimudia area.