Assam

Assam: 3 ULFA-I Linkmen Arrested In Joint Op In Digboi

Tinsukia Police in Assam arrested four people including two women on August 14 on suspicion of having links with the terror outfit ULFA-I.
Three ULFA-I linkmen were arrested in Assam's Digboi
Three ULFA-I linkmen were arrested in Assam's Digboi
Pratidin Time

As many as three men having links to the proscribed United Liberation Front of Asom – Independent (ULFA-I) were arrested in a joint operation in Assam on Tuesday.

According to reports, the operation was carried out jointly by the Indian Army and the police in Digboi in Assam’s Tinsukia district.

The arrested linkmen were identified as Harkant Moran, Koliya Dahotiya and Biplab Phukan.

It may be noted that Tinsukia Police in Assam arrested four people including two women on August 14 on suspicion of having links with the terror outfit ULFA-I.

The three suspects out of the four were identified as Mrinali Gogoi, Geetashree Bora and Amarjyoti Barua who is also known as Montu Barua. They were arrested from Panitola in Nagaon district.

The fourth suspect, Sourav Chetia, was arrested from Panimudia area.

Also Read
ECI Delists 86 Non-Existent RUPPs, Declares Another 253 As 'Inactive'
Assam
Digboi
ULFA-I Linkmen Arrested

Related Stories

No stories found.
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com