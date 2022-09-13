ECI Delists 86 Non-Existent RUPPs, Declares Another 253 As 'Inactive'

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday delisted 86 non-existent Registered Unrecognized Political Parties (RUPPs) and declared another 253 as ‘Inactive RUPPs’.

Led by Chief Election Commissioner (CEO) Rajiv Kumar, the ECI’s action on 339 non-compliant RUPPs takes the tally of defaulting RUPPs to 537 since May 25, 2022.

ECI said that according to the Section 29A of the Representation of the People Act, the statutory requirements need every political party to communicate any change in name, head office, office-bearers, address, PAN, etc, to the Commission without any delay.

As many as 86 RUPPs have been found to be non-existent either after a physical verification carried out by the respective chief electoral officers of concerned states and UTs or based on the report of undelivered letters or notices from the postal authority sent to the registered address of the RUPPs.

The ECI had earlier delisted 87 and 111 RUPPs through orders dated May 25 and June 20 respectively. The latest decision against 253 non-compliant RUPPs comes based on reports received from the chief electoral officers of seven states – Bihar, Delhi, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh.

These 253 RUPPs have been declared inactive as they did not respond to letters and notices delivered to them and have not contested any elections, be it Assembly polls or Parliamentary elections of 2014 and 2019.