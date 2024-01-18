Assam: 3 Vehicle-Lifters Apprehended in Nalbari; Pistols Seized

Three motor vehicle-lifters have been appreheded and pistols have been seized from their possession at Tihu in Assam's Nalbari district, reports said.
The apprehended persons have been identified as Ujjaldeep das, a resident of Barpeta's Brindabanhati; Anuwar Hussain of Kalgachia's Islampur; and Sahanur Ali of Barama's Madhopur, sources said.
According to reports, the three vehicle-lifters held the driver of a Swift car at gunpoint and stole the four-wheeler. The incident reportedly occurred on January 14 this year at the national highway in Nalbari's Nathkuchi.
The Nalbari police have not been able to find the stolen Swift vehicle bearing registration number AS-01 DQ 5951 as of now.