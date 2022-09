In a tragic incident, a three-year-old toddler drowned in a pond in Assam’s Barpeta district on Wednesday morning.

The incident was reported from Alopati village in the district.

According to sources, the toddler drowned after accidently falling into the pond while she was playing in the vicinity.

The incident has cast a pall of gloom in the area.

The body of the toddler was later recovered by locals. Police also reached the scene to take stock of the situation.