Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh Hits Out at Assam CM

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh hit out at Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday following his “Congress should go to Pakistan” regarding ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra.’

Ramesh alleged, “He makes statements only to prove his loyalty to his new masters (BJP).”

“I don't take Assam CM seriously, because he has to prove his loyalty every day after having been a part of Congress for 20-25 years. He's a recent migrant to the BJP, so he has to make outrageous statements every day,” he added.

The Congress leader also termed CM Sarma as ‘boyish’ and ‘immature.’