Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh Hits Out at Assam CM

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh hit out at Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday following his “Congress should go to Pakistan” regarding ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra.’
Ramesh alleged, “He makes statements only to prove his loyalty to his new masters (BJP).”
“I don't take Assam CM seriously, because he has to prove his loyalty every day after having been a part of Congress for 20-25 years. He's a recent migrant to the BJP, so he has to make outrageous statements every day,” he added.
The Congress leader also termed CM Sarma as ‘boyish’ and ‘immature.’
He said, “I think the Assam CM (Himanta Biswa Sarma) is boyish, immature & he makes statements only to prove his loyalty to his new masters.”
Earlier on Tuesday, CM Sarma took a dig at Congress and said if the party wants to start ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ then they should conduct the campaign in Pakistan.
He said, “India was divided in 1947 during Congress. If they want to start Bharat Jodo Yatra, then Rahul Gandhi should do this in Pakistan. What are the benefits of doing this Yatra in India? India is connected, and united. I want to suggest Rahul Gandhi to take the Bharat Jodo Yatra programme to Pakistan.”