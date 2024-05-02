Assam: 3 Youths Drown in Beki River, Bodies Recovered

Three friends tragically lost their lives after drowning in a river near Manas National Park of Assam, reports said on Thursday.
According to reports, the incident occurred at Narayanguri near the national park earlier when the three youths went for a swim in the River Beki.
The three deceased youths have been identified as Dwip Saha, Raj Saha, and Abhijit Karmakar, reports said.
Reports indicate that the trio arrived at the location on Wednesday (May 01) evening. The incident came to light this morning when the body of one of the youths was reportedly seen floating in the water.
The police along with the Assam State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) arrived at the incident spot and conducted massive search operations to recover the other two missing bodies.
A Hyundai Eon vehicle bearing registration number AS-15L-5825 was also recovered from the incident spot, reports added.