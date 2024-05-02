Assam: Three-Year-Old Girl Drowns in Jiri River in Cachar

In a heartbreaking incident in Cachar, a three-year-old girl named Ritika Shuklabaidya tragically drowned in the Jiri River, a tributary of the Barak River. The incident occurred as she was playing on the riverbanks near her home and accidentally slipped into the water.
Despite efforts by locals, including rescue attempts, the young girl could not be saved. Both police and SDRF teams swiftly responded, initiating a rescue operation.
After hours of search efforts, the SDRF located the girl's body approximately three kilometers downstream. The Cachar police transported her remains to Silchar Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination.
This devastating event has cast a pall over the community, prompting reflection on safety measures along the riverside.