Assam: 3 Youths Drown to Death in Waterfall at Samaguri

Amid Independence Day celebrations on Tuesday, tragedy struck Assam’s Nagaon district after three youths drowned to death while taking a bath in a waterfall.
The deceased have been identified as Dinesh Shah, Nitin Rajak and Saddam, reports said.
According to reports, a group of 10 youths had gone to bathe at Hodhodi, a natural waterfall in Nagaon’s Samaguri area earlier this afternoon.
Out of the ten youths, five of them reportedly drove into the depths of the waterfall while four others had safely come out from the water realizing the danger.
According to one of the youths who had survived, they had come to take bath at around 2:30 pm, and at around 3 pm three of his friends went missing in the high currents of the waterfall.
Right after the incident, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) reached the spot and conducted search operations. However, upon searching, the SDRF personnel recovered the bodies of the three youths.
Meanwhile, reacting to the incident, the locals said that this is not the first time such an incident has occurred. Earlier too, many people had gone missing after bathing in the waterfall.
Allegations have also been leveled that the group of boys were warned not to bathe at the side of the waterfall where the flow was very high. However, the youths denied any instructions and continued to go deeper into the water, which ultimately led to the tragic incident.
Last year, two youths had drowned and lost their lives in the same waterfall. The deceased named Sajadul Islam and Raj Bora had visited the waterfall and went missing. After through searching and combined efforts of the police and locals, their bodies were recovered.