USTM Student Dies After Slipping Into Waterfall

Tragedy struck a group of friends out to beat the heat on Thursday with one of them falling to his death at a waterfall at Byrnihat in Meghalaya’s Ri Bhoi district along the Assam – Meghalaya state border.
According to information received, as many as seven friends, all students of the University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya (USTM) had gone to take a bath at a waterfall in Byrnihat when one of them slipped and fell to his death.
The deceased was identified as Rohan Gogoi, a resident of Garmari village, located in the Raha subdivision of the Nagaon district of Assam.
Meanwhile, the body of the deceased was recovered and sent to the morgue where it is currently being kept.
Earlier on Monday, the body of a man was recovered near the Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) after he had reportedly drowned in a pond near the campus.
As per initial reports, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) carried out a recovery operation during which the body was recovered from the pond.
According to the information received, the person had gone to take a bath in the pond on Sunday when he drowned there. He was identified as Samar Deka.
Upon searching for him when he did not return, his belongings including a mobile phone, footwear, and clothing were found beside the pond. Later on, SDRF was called in who was able to recover the body today.
Elsewhere, an outing to Guwahati’s Sukreswar Ghat turned fatal for a boy of probably 15 to 16 years old as he was thought to have drowned in the Brahmaputra River on Saturday evening.