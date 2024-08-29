"SULFA Didn’t Apologize, Why Should Marwari Community?": MP Sushmita Dev

In the wake of the Sivasagar incident, Trinamool Congress MP Sushmita Dev has expressed strong disapproval over the forced apology of representatives from the Marwari community in Sivasagar, of late.
The controversy stems from a protest by 30 national party organizations in response to an attack by some non-Assamese individuals on a national-level arm wrestler from Sivasagar. Following the protests, the Marwari community issued a public apology in the presence of Assam Minister Ranoj Pegu, which Dev found deeply regrettable.
Speaking to the media in Silchar on Thursday, the Rajya Sabha MP compared the situation to former ULFA (United Liberation Front of Assam) members who, after surrendering and becoming part of the SULFA (Surrendered ULFA), did not publicly apologize for their past actions. "ULFA is a dreaded organization responsible for over 4,000 deaths in Assam," said Dev, referencing Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement.
She questioned why the Marwari community was made to stand on the stage and apologize when ULFA members, known for their violent past, were not subjected to the same treatment.
Dev also took aim at Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, criticizing his political stance and calling out his reference to the ULFA-I leader Paresh Baruah as ‘Dangoriya’, a term that implies respect and greatness.
Additionally, she touched on the deportation issue concerning the Miya community, alleging that CM Sarma has initiated Hindu-Muslim politics ahead of the 2026 assembly elections in a bid to maintain political dominance in Upper Assam.
It is indeed noteworthy to mention that MP Sushmita Dev's comments have sparked further debate about the state's handling of cultural and political sensitivities, particularly regarding how various communities are treated in the wake of social conflicts.