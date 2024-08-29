"SULFA Didn’t Apologize, Why Should Marwari Community?": MP Sushmita Dev

Speaking to the media in Silchar on Thursday, the Rajya Sabha MP compared the situation to former ULFA (United Liberation Front of Assam) members who, after surrendering and becoming part of the SULFA (Surrendered ULFA), did not publicly apologize for their past actions. "ULFA is a dreaded organization responsible for over 4,000 deaths in Assam," said Dev, referencing Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement.