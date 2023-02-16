Assam: Arrested In Child Marriage Crackdown, 3 Baksa Men Get Bail

As many as three accused who were held during the crackdown on child marriage in Assam's Baksa district, were on Thursday granted bail by a court.

As per reports, the three people who were granted bail today included a father-son duo and another person.

As the Assam Police continued its crackdown on child marriage cases across the state under instructions from Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, at least 300 people had been arrested from the Baksa district.

Of them, only three people got bail today. Those who were granted bail in the matter were identified as Nasiruddin Ali Ahmed, Nani Gopal Chakraborty and Pinku Chakraborty.

Their bail was granted by the district's additional sessions court today, reports added.

It may be noted that yesterday, the state president of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) party in Assam, Ripun Bora demanded resignation of the chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma after the Gauhati High Court questioned the state police for allegedly applying the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences or POCSO Act in child marriage cases.