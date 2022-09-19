Assam: Massive Collision In Tinsukia Leaves 1 Dead, Several Injured

A person was killed on the spot, while several others were left injured in a major road mishap in Assam’s Tinsukia district on Monday.

According to reports, two freight vehicles collided head on in a massive accident, causing the death of one person on the spot.

The accident took place on national highway 38 at Gopanari in Tinsukia. The deceased person was reportedly the co-pilot of an oil tanker which collided with a Tata Di vehicle.

Meanwhile, three people including the driver of the Di vehicle are said to be in a serious condition. They were rushed to Tinsukia civil hospital where they are currently receiving treatment.