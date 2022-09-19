Assam: Massive Collision In Tinsukia Leaves 1 Dead, Several Injured

A person was killed on the spot, while several others were left injured in a major road mishap in Assam’s Tinsukia district on Monday.
According to reports, two freight vehicles collided head on in a massive accident, causing the death of one person on the spot.
The accident took place on national highway 38 at Gopanari in Tinsukia. The deceased person was reportedly the co-pilot of an oil tanker which collided with a Tata Di vehicle.
Meanwhile, three people including the driver of the Di vehicle are said to be in a serious condition. They were rushed to Tinsukia civil hospital where they are currently receiving treatment.
Following the accident the driver of the oil tanker reportedly fled the scene.
Reports stated that the Di vehicle was transporting a consignment of tea leaves when the accident took place.
Police reached the spot and initiated an investigation into the incident. They informed that the identity of the deceased has not been established yet.
Officials informed that the vehicles that met with the accident had registration numbers AS 01 GC 8536 (oil tanker) and AS 23 CC 9201 (Tata Di).