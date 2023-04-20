Assam: 31 Cattle Heads Rescued From Truck In Biswanath

In a major haul, Assam police successfully foiled a major cattle smuggling bid at Behali under Biswanath district on Thursday.

As many as 31 cattle heads were rescued from a truck that was intercepted at Borgang area.

It is learned that the cattle heads were being smuggled from Banderdewa in Lakhimpur district to West Bengal.

Meanwhile, the driver of the truck was arrested in connection to the seizure.

An investigation to unearth further linkages is on.

Earlier this month, as many as nine cattle smugglers were detained in an operation carried out by the police in Assam’s Dhemaji.

An operation was carried out against cattle trafficking in the region during which nine smugglers were detained by officials at Sissiborgaon in the Dhemaji district of Assam.

According to officials, those detained were trying to smuggle cattle outside of the country. Following their detention, it came to the fore that all of them were residents of Assam’s Sivasagar.

Officials also seized Rs 27 lakh 50 thousand from the cattle smugglers.