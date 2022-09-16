Assam: 31 Dogs Seized In Bokakhat

The Bokakhat police on Friday seized 31 dogs from Kuruwabahi in Bokakhat. The domestic breed of dogs have been seized from the roadside with its mouth and legs tied in sacks.

However, the police are now in dilemma as to how and where they should be kept. The police are yet to investigate from where the dogs have been brought and who were behind the smuggling.

Notably, dog killing and eating are illegal according to the laws of India but it is still carried out in Nagaland and other Northeastern states, where dog meat is considered to have high nutritional and medicinal value.