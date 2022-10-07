Assam: 32 Cattle Heads Rescued In Sivasagar, Seven Held

In a major haul, Assam police seized 32 cattle heads from four trucks in Sivasagar district on Thursday night.

As many as seven cattle smugglers were arrested in connection to the seizure.

According to sources, the four trucks were intercepted while they were enroute Nagaon from Silapathar.

It is learned that another cattle laden truck was spotted by the police but was able to flee from the spot.

Last month, the police seized a total of 47 cattle from a truck in Golaghat district of Assam.

Based on intelligence input about illegal cattle transportation, a team of officials of the Bokakhat Police Station intercepted the truck and recovered 48 cattle heads from the vehicle, the condition of one being very critical.

Anita Hazarika, Sub-Divisional Police Officer of Bokakhat said the seized cattle were fully packed in the truck.