Assam: 35 Cattle Heads Rescued In Biswanath, 5 Held

As many as 35 cattle heads were rescued in Assam’s Biswanath district on Tuesday.

Five persons were apprehended in connection to it, police said.

Acting on secret information, a team of Biswanath police intercepted a truck wherein 35 cattle heads were being transported from Laluk area of Assam's Lakhimpur, Navin Singh, Superintendent of Police (SP), Biswanath said.

"We have apprehended five persons and a case has been registered in connection with it," he added.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Naziruddin Ahmed, Rahmat Ali, Abed Ali, Amir Hussain, and Naimuddin Ali.

On the same day, two cattle smugglers with links to terror money were killed in an ambush by suspected terrorists in Kokhrajhar's Gossaigoan subdivision of Assam.

