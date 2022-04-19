Assam, Arunachal Pradesh To Begin 1st Round Of Talks Over Border Disputes

The first round of talks between the state governments of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam to settle border disputes are all set to be held on Wednesday in Guwahati. This comes after Assam and Meghalaya signed a historic pact to resolve 50-year old inter-state boundary issues in March.

The Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khandu has already arrived in Guwahati for the crucial talks and will meet Assam CM Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma tomorrow.

Following the signing of the agreement with Meghalaya counterpart Conrad Sangma in March this year, CM Sarma had said that talks will be held with Arunachal Pradesh soon to resolve border disputes.

He had said, “The Assam-Meghalaya issue has progressed well. Now, we are trying to resolve the border disputes with Arunachal Pradesh.”