Assam: 36 APS Officers Promoted to Senior Grade | Check Full List

The Assam government has promoted a total of 36 Assam Police Service (APS) officers to senior Grade-II.
According to an order issued by the Home (A) Department of the Assam Government, 36 APS officers have been promoted to the APS Senior Grade-II in Pay Band-4 per month plus other allowances with effect from the date of taking over charge.
The 36 promoted APS officers are:
1. Smti. Aseema Kalita
2. Shri Tilok Das
3. Shri John Das
4. Shri Gitartha Dev Sarma
5. Shri Tridip Bardalai
6. Shri Laba Kumar Deka
7. Shri Anurag Sarmah
8. Shri Pranjal Borah
9. Smti. Jikirani Mahanta
10. Shri Shamirdaptar Baruah
11. Shri Pranab Jyoti Kalita
12. Shri Madhuyya Prasad Baruah
13. Shri Faruque Ahmed
14. Shri Jayanta Baruah
15. Shri Bhargav Sanjeevan Goswami
16. Shri Punamjit Nath
17. Smti Mausumi Das
18. Smti Nahid Karishma
19. Smti Arunima Bhuyan
20. Shri Prithwiraj Rajkhowa
21. Shri Sekhar Jyoti Roy
22. Smti Aziza Gulenur
23. Smti Subhalakshmi Dutta
24. Shri Luit Talukdar
25. Shri Trinayan Bhuyan
26. Shri Nirmal Ghosh
27. Smti Daisy Gogoi
28. Smti Bhanita Nath
29. Shri Pratap Das
30. Shri Rupam Bordoloi
31. Smti Monolovaa Saikia
32. Shri Padma Kr. Pegu
33. Shri Abotany Doley
34. Smti Ima Das
35. Shri Bhargab Muni Das
36. Smti Mamoni Hazarika