Assam: 36 APS Officers Promoted to Senior Grade | Check Full List

According to an order issued by the Home (A) Department of the Assam Government, 36 APS officers have been promoted to the APS Senior Grade-II in Pay Band-4 per month plus other allowances with effect from the date of taking over charge.
The Assam government has promoted a total of 36 Assam Police Service (APS) officers to senior Grade-II.

According to an order issued by the Home (A) Department of the Assam Government, 36 APS officers have been promoted to the APS Senior Grade-II in Pay Band-4 per month plus other allowances with effect from the date of taking over charge.

The 36 promoted APS officers are:

1.     Smti. Aseema Kalita

2.     Shri Tilok Das

3.     Shri John Das

4.     Shri Gitartha Dev Sarma

5.     Shri Tridip Bardalai

6.     Shri Laba Kumar Deka

7.     Shri Anurag Sarmah

8.     Shri Pranjal Borah

9.     Smti. Jikirani Mahanta

10.    Shri Shamirdaptar Baruah

11.    Shri Pranab Jyoti Kalita

12.    Shri Madhuyya Prasad Baruah

13.    Shri Faruque Ahmed

14.    Shri Jayanta Baruah

15.    Shri Bhargav Sanjeevan Goswami

16.     Shri Punamjit Nath

17.     Smti Mausumi Das

18.     Smti Nahid Karishma

19.     Smti Arunima Bhuyan

20.     Shri Prithwiraj Rajkhowa

21.     Shri Sekhar Jyoti Roy

22.      Smti Aziza Gulenur

23.      Smti Subhalakshmi Dutta

24.      Shri Luit Talukdar

25.      Shri Trinayan Bhuyan

26.      Shri Nirmal Ghosh

27.      Smti Daisy Gogoi

28.      Smti Bhanita Nath

29.      Shri Pratap Das

30.      Shri Rupam Bordoloi

31.      Smti Monolovaa Saikia

32.      Shri Padma Kr. Pegu

33.      Shri Abotany Doley

34.      Smti Ima Das

35.      Shri Bhargab Muni Das

36.      Smti Mamoni Hazarika

