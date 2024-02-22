Assam: 36 Cattle Heads Rescued, Several Smugglers Held In Separate Ops

However, in another incident reported from Assam’s Mankachar an alleged cattle smuggler was shot dead by Border Security Force (BSF) along the Indo-Bangladesh Border. The deceased individual was identified as Shahinur Islam (26), a resident of Char Kukurmara village in the Mankachar police station area. Sources revealed that the alleged cattle smuggler was shot in a bid to immobilize him during an escape attempt, however, the bullet landed fatally, killing him on the spot.