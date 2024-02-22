Assam: 36 Cattle Heads Rescued, Several Smugglers Held In Separate Ops

In a massive crackdown against cattle smuggling, Assam police on Wednesday recovered a total of 36 cattle heads in two separate operations and arrested 14 smugglers.
The operation team led by Officer-In Charge, Bhuragaon Police Station, Hemanta Borgohain rescued and seized 26 cattle heads from a vehicle bearing registration number ‘AS03CC3777’ and a speedboat in Assam’s Morigaon district. As many as 13 smugglers were also arrested during the operation.
In a second operation on the same day, two Bolero vehicles illegally transporting 10 cattle heads were intercepted by the police in Kokrajhar district.
As per reports, the cattle heads were allegedly smuggled through the Gossaigaon town in the district when the police seized and apprehended one suspect at the crime scene identified as Sahidur Rahman, while another managed to flee into darkness, evading capture.
However, in another incident reported from Assam’s Mankachar an alleged cattle smuggler was shot dead by Border Security Force (BSF) along the Indo-Bangladesh Border. The deceased individual was identified as Shahinur Islam (26), a resident of Char Kukurmara village in the Mankachar police station area. Sources revealed that the alleged cattle smuggler was shot in a bid to immobilize him during an escape attempt, however, the bullet landed fatally, killing him on the spot.