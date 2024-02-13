Cops Intercept 2 Trucks, Rescue 60 Cattle Heads At Jorabat
During a special naka checking at Jorabat link road along Assam-Meghalaya border on Tuesday two vehicles illegally transporting cattle were intercepted by the police and 60 cattle heads were rescued.
Officials said that they had information from reliable sources of at least three to four vehicles loaded with cattle coming in from Nagaon side to Byrnihat in Meghalaya.
Based on the information a checkpoint was set up early this morning and two trucks with registration AS 02 DC 1861 and AS 01 QC 2861 were intercepted. They were found each loaded with cattle 30 cattle heads, officials said.
In connection with the bust, a total of four people including the drivers of both the vehicles and their helpers were detained. They were identified as Shwafikul Islam (32) and Ishak Ali (18) of Magurmari village under Rupahihat Police Station, and Khirjul Islam (25) of Panbari village in Golaghat and Rabijul Islam of Bagigan village under Samaguri Police Station in the Nagaon district of Assam.
Further formalities have been initiated against all the accused, the officials further added.