Assam: 38 People Fell Ill After Consuming 'Prasad' At Religious Function

An outbreak of food poisoning has affected 38 individuals in Joysagar No. 2 in Assam’s Mukalmua on Thursday.
The afflicted individuals were promptly admitted to the Mukalmua sub-divisional civil hospital.
According to sources, the victims experienced symptoms such as fever, diarrhea, and vomiting after consuming ‘prasad’ at a religious fiunction.
Medical professionals suspect that the illness may have been caused by the consumption of Chickpea and sprouts.
Health authorities are actively investigating the source of the outbreak and providing medical care to those affected.
Efforts are underway to ensure the well-being and recovery of the individuals impacted by this incident.