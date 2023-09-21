Assam

Assam: 38 People Fell Ill After Consuming 'Prasad' At Religious Function

The afflicted individuals were promptly admitted to the Mukalmua sub-divisional civil hospital.
Assam: 24 Fell Ill After Consuming 'Prasad' In Janmashtami
Assam: 24 Fell Ill After Consuming 'Prasad' In Janmashtami Assam: At Least 38 People Fall Ill After Consuming 'Prasad' At Religious Function
Pratidin Time

An outbreak of food poisoning has affected 38 individuals in Joysagar  No. 2 in Assam’s Mukalmua on Thursday.

The afflicted individuals were promptly admitted to the Mukalmua sub-divisional civil hospital.

According to sources, the victims experienced symptoms such as fever, diarrhea, and vomiting after consuming ‘prasad’ at a religious fiunction.

Medical professionals suspect that the illness may have been caused by the consumption of Chickpea and sprouts.

Health authorities are actively investigating the source of the outbreak and providing medical care to those affected.

Efforts are underway to ensure the well-being and recovery of the individuals impacted by this incident.

Assam: 24 Fell Ill After Consuming 'Prasad' In Janmashtami
Separate Food Poisoning Incidents In Assam Raises Concern
Assam health department

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam>>latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam/assam-38-people-fell-ill-after-consuming-prasad-at-religious-function
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com