Separate Food Poisoning Incidents In Assam Raises Concern

A total of 132 people have been hospitalized thus far, with an additional 24 individuals till Tuesday morning.
Separate Food Poisoning Incidents In Assam Cause Concern
In a concerning instance, several individuals suffered from food poisoning after consuming 'Prasad' in Vishwakarma Puja in Assam's Dhakuakhana on Monday.

The number of cases are expected to rise further as authorities investigate the cause.

Those affected have reported symptoms such as diarrhea, vomiting, and stomach pain, which arose after consuming mah-prasad with names ending.

The situation has triggered concern among the local community as they await further information on the incident.

In another incident that took place in Nagaon's Kachua, a family, including children, fell victim to food poisoning.

It is suspected that an unknown group may have tampered with the food, leading to the critical condition of all those hospitalized.

The circumstances surrounding this event are being thoroughly examined to determine the responsible parties and ensure the safety of the affected individuals.

Assam: 45 People Including Children Fall Ill Due To Food Poisoning
Food poisoning
Assam health department

