Assam: 39 Adivasi People's Liberation Army Cadres Lay Down Arms

39 active cadres of the Aadivasi People's Liberation Army (APLA) laid down arms before the Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (North) and Spear Corps in conjunction with Assam Police on Friday.
The APLA cadres laid down a total of 31 weapons including 3 AK series Rifles, 19 Pistols, 5 other rifles, two Grenades and assorted live ammunition.
The arms-laying down ceremony was held under operation Samarpan. With an aim to promote peace and harmony in the region, the Security Forces of Spear Corps have always endeavored to mainstream the misguided youth who have taken up the path of insurgency.
The Assam Rifles complimented the youths for this decision and impress upon all those who have chosen the wrong path to return into the mainstream and live a happy and peaceful life. Families of the surrendered cadres also expressed their gratitude to the Security Forces for bringing their loved ones back to the family safely.