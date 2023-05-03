Huge Cache of Arms, Ammunitions Recovered in Assam’s Udalguri

Assam Police recovered a huge cache of illegal arms and ammunition in Assam’s Udalguri on Wednesday morning. The weapons were buried in a forest area in Sikaridanga. They recovered six Ak-47 rifles, one 9mm pistol, 8 magazines and 74 live ammunition.
Director General of Police GP Singh informed about the recovery on his personal Twitter handle stating, “Huge cache of weapons recovered by @udalguripolice We remain committed to free Assam of all unlawful weapons.
However, the number of persons arrested in connection with the recovery of the weapons is yet to be known.
On April 30, one person has been arrested with illegal arms and ammunition. The police along with the collaboration of locals managed to trap and arrest the person. The arrested individual was identified as Aminul Islam.
Aminul was travelling from Arunachal Pradesh to Silapathar when he was apprehended. He was reportedly arrested when he got off a bus and was about to take another bus towards Silapathar. An SBBL rifle has been recovered from the possession of the arrested person. The rifle was slated to be transferred from Lakhimpur’s Nawboicha.