Assam: 4 Bodies Found In A Day Underlines Rising Crimes

At least four separate incidents of recovery of dead bodies were reported in Assam on Monday underlining a rise in crimes across the state. The incidents were reported from Cachar, Darrang, Nagaon and Dibrugarh districts of Assam.
In the first case, the mortal remains of a woman was found under mysterious circumstances at the Tolengram football field at Lakhipur in the Cachar district of Assam. Initial reports stated that the identity of the deceased woman was not immediately established.
The locals are suspecting that she was victim of a crime and miscreants left the body their after committing murder. Local police was informed and they came to retrieve the body. A case has been lodged and investigations have been initiated.
In a separate incident reported from Assam's Sipajhar, a body was found floating in a pond. People out on morning walk, witnessed the body floating and informed the police. While the identity of the deceased was not established, it is being suspected that this was a case of murder. The assailants killed the person and dumped the body in the pond, locals alleged. Local police reached the scene and opened an investigation into the matter.
Elsewhere in Assam's Lanka in the Nagaon district, a woman was found dead causing tensions to flare. The deceased woman was identified as Jamina Khatun. The incident was reported from Thaisubali in the Lanka block and the body.
Lanka police reached the scene and an investigation was launched into the matter. The body was retrieved by the officials and sent for post mortem. Officials informed that they suspect the woman's husband, one Asim Uddin of killing her and disposing off the body.
The fourth case was reported from Duliajan in Assam's Dibrugarh district where an unidentified body was found in an Oil India Limited (OIL)-built public toilet.
Locals said that the body was found inside a toilet booth with the doors locked from the inside. Local police reached the scene and retrieved the body assuring that an investigation will ensure in the matter.