Assam: 4 Children Die After Falling Into Pond in Juria

In a tragic incident, four children died after falling into a pond at Xutirpar in Juria in Assam’s Nagaon district on Friday.

The incident occurred when the children fell into a pond while they were playing during the day.

Though the locals of the area had recovered the bodies of the children from the pond, all four were declared dead when they were admitted at the hospital.

The deceased children have been identified as Rahima Khatun (12), Nur Nessa (15), Arsina Khatun (10) and Imrana Khatun (6).

A pall of gloom has descended in the entire area.