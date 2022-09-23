FIR Lodged Against Aimee Baruah for False Contents in ‘Semkhor’

The former president of the All Dimasa Students' Union, Mohendra Kemprai has filed an FIR against producer/director Aimee Baruah for the Dimasa language film ‘Semkhor’.
In the FIR, Kemprai pointed out at the contents of the movie stating that it is completely false and depicted in a wrong way.
The FIR read, “In reference to the above and as being the responsible individual of Dimasa Society, I would like to draw your attention to the contents of the movie 'Semkhor'. The stated movie 'Semkhor" is based on the Traditions, Culture & Livelihood of 'Semsa' of Dimasa Community living in remote area of Semkhor region and our Dimasa Society always welcome any media house/publication for making any documentaries or movie on our living and livelihood provided that it depicts our actual picture with ethics and moral values.”
“But nevertheless, I have a strong objection on the content of this particular movie 'Semkhor, as the story that is portrayed in the movie is completely false and has depicted the Livelihood, Culture & Tradition of the Semsas in a wrong way,” the FIR further read.
Kemprai also stated that the portrayal of Female Infanticide in the movie is completely false.
"The movie also portrayed the extensive practice of superstitions, child marriages in the Semsa Society which is not a complete correct. The most important subject which created uproar in our Dimasa Society is the portrayal of Female Infanticide in the movie which is completely a false information and such practice is never prevalent in the Dimasa Society since time immemorial.”
The FIR further said, “It is to be mentioned that Producer/Director intended for a commercial gain and personal fame over the movie and never made an in-depth study into the concerned subject pertaining to the lives of Semsas before making the final outlining of the story on the Semsa Tradition, Culture & Livelihood and as a result of which the movie depicted a false story of our society and that has led to the set up of a false picture of our society around the world and this has deeply hurt my sentiments and morality in particular and of our Dimasa people in general.”
The former president has also requested to examine the movie in consultation with the social experts of the Dimasa Community and take necessary action to cut out or give up the objectionable scenes of the movie so that it can avert the further controversy in the matter.