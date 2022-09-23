FIR Lodged Against Aimee Baruah for False Contents in ‘Semkhor’

The former president of the All Dimasa Students' Union, Mohendra Kemprai has filed an FIR against producer/director Aimee Baruah for the Dimasa language film ‘Semkhor’.

In the FIR, Kemprai pointed out at the contents of the movie stating that it is completely false and depicted in a wrong way.

The FIR read, “In reference to the above and as being the responsible individual of Dimasa Society, I would like to draw your attention to the contents of the movie 'Semkhor'. The stated movie 'Semkhor" is based on the Traditions, Culture & Livelihood of 'Semsa' of Dimasa Community living in remote area of Semkhor region and our Dimasa Society always welcome any media house/publication for making any documentaries or movie on our living and livelihood provided that it depicts our actual picture with ethics and moral values.”

“But nevertheless, I have a strong objection on the content of this particular movie 'Semkhor, as the story that is portrayed in the movie is completely false and has depicted the Livelihood, Culture & Tradition of the Semsas in a wrong way,” the FIR further read.

Kemprai also stated that the portrayal of Female Infanticide in the movie is completely false.