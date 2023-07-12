Assam: Notorious Drug Mafia Injured in Police Firing at Morigaon

Assam Police resorted to firing at a notorious drug mafia after he attempted to flee by snatching rifle from a constable and started shooting at the police in Morigaon district, reports emerged on Wednesday.
According to sources, the Special Task Force (STF) had intercepted a Honda City vehicle, bearing the registration number AS01 BL 2211, carrying a huge quantity of drugs worth Rs. 1.5 crore at Sonapur Tollgate at around 2 am on Tuesday. They apprehended one notorious drug mafia in connection with the seizure.
Based on the confessions made by the mafia, identified as Mofizul Haque, STF and Morigaon Police carried out a joint operation at Barbari under the jurisdiction of Dharamtul Police Station to recover more quantity of drugs.
During the operation, Mofizul snatched an AK47 rifle from a constable present at the site and shot at him in an attempt to flee from the police. The police then had to resort to firing at him.
In the firing, Mofizul sustained severe injuries in his leg and was taken to a hospital in Morigaon. He was later referred to Guwahati for advanced treatment.
Meanwhile, the constable, identified as Indrajit Gogoi, from whom the accused snatched the rifle also sustained injuries.