Assam: 4 Held In Separate Ops Against Fake Gold

As many as four people were apprehended by the police in two separate instances of running fake gold rackets in Assam on Wednesday.
In the first case, police in Assam’s Kokrajhar district arrested two people who were selling fake gold items at Srirampur in Gossaigaon.
Officials informed that they trapped two youths who had come to sell a boat-shaped object of gold. The object weighed around two kilograms and upon inspection, it was found that the item was not in fact gold, but a fake.
One of the arrested was identified as Sanidul Ali, a resident of Bala Bhitha village in Barpeta, while the other was identified as Babul Hussain from North Lakhimpur.
According to officials, the fake gold items were smuggled to Gossaigaon from Lakhimpur. The police are investigating the matter to uncover further facts.
Elsewhere, in another case in Assam’s Nagaon district, two persons were caught by Raha Police in possession of fake gold items.
Those detained were identified as Qasim Ali and Amjad Ali, both residents of Gauripur in Dhubri district of Assam, according to police.
It has come to the fore that both were running a fish business for a long time at Kakati Gaon in Kampur and were involved in covertly carrying on a fake gold business.
Raha Police today detained both of them at Chaparmukh and seized 557 grams of fake gold items from them. They were detained based on the complaint of one Rupit Das who had gone to buy fish from them when they had mentioned about the gold to them.
Further probe in connection with the matter is underway.