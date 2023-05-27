Crackdown On Fake Gold Smugglers Continue In Assam; Five More Arrested

Assam police on Friday apprehended five persons and recovered a fake gold statue of Jesus Christ, biscuit in two separate operations in Nagaon and Sonitpur districts.
In Nagaon, the police launched an operation at Namdoboka Pathar area under Doboka police station and arrested three persons in possession of one fake gold statue of Jesus Christ weighing 1.700kg.
The operation was conducted based on intelligence inputs, police said.
"We have recovered one fake gold statue of Jesus Christ and arrested three persons. The arrested have been identified as Aslam Talukdar, Zubair Hussain and Iqbal Hussain. Our investigation is on," the police officer said.
In another incident, Sonitpur police arrested two persons and recovered a fake gold biscuit from the Salanibari area.
The arrested persons were identified as Ikramul Hussain and Jamal Ali.
Further investigation is underway.
On Thursday, a man surrendered to the Office of the Superintendent of Police in Assam's Nagaon, in connection to the illicit trade of fake gold and counterfeit currencies.
The man identified as Riyajul Islam hails from Nowboicha in Lakhimpur. Riyajul was allegedly involved in the illegal trade of counterfeit gold.
The decision to surrender came after SP Anand Mishra issued a warning to Riyajul. Following his surrender, Riyajul is now under the custody of the police.