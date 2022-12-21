Assam: 4 JB College Students Expelled for Involvement in Ragging

Another ragging incident has come to light in Assam. This time the incident has been reported from a boys' hostel of the Jagannath Barooah College in Jorhat district.

Four boys of the Syed Abdul Malik boys' hostel have been expelled for allegedly ragging a junior student. The boys have been expelled based on complaints by a junior student of the boys' hostel.

The expelled students are as Jintu Chetry, Bishal Rongpi, Vikramaditya Bora and Akash Jyoti Saikia.

Meanwhile, a former student of the boy’s hostel identified as Ankur Chaudang has been banned from entering the hostel premises for lifetime.

Two members of the students’ union also have been rusticated from their posts in connection to the ragging incident. They are Vikramaditya Bora and Sumit Rai.

The anti-ragging committee of the college has issued warning to three other boys in regard to the incident.

The junior student had lodged complaints against nine students before the college authorities on November 30.

Notably, on November 27, Anand Sarma, a junior-year student of the Dibrugarh University’s commerce department had jumped off the second floor of a hostel to save himself from brutal assault by seniors in the name of ragging, injuring himself seriously.