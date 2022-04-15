Assam: 4-Lane Flyover to be built in Diphu, CM takes part in ‘Bhumi Puja’

In a boost to infrastructure in Assam, state Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday took part in ‘Bhumi Puja’ for the construction of a 1.4-km-long 4-lane flyover along with a 2-lane extended arm on Lumding-Dimapur Road at Diphu in Karbi Anglong district.

The 243-crore project will help in easing traffic to a great extent in Diphu.

Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Sarma said, “Happy to take part in Bhumi Puja for construction of a 1.4-km-long 4-lane flyover along with a 2-lane extended arm on Lumding-Dimapur Road at Diphu, Karbi Anglong. Besides easing traffic in Diphu town, the ₹243-cr project will set a new milestone in our infrastructure growth.”

The chief minister was accompanied by CEM of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) Tuliram Ronghang, Deputy Speaker of Assam Legislative Assembly Dr Numal Momin, MP Horen Sing Bey, MLA of Diphu Bidya Sing Engleng among several other MLAs of Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Himanta Biswa Sarma also appointed letters to 884 TET qualified teachers including 559 contractual teachers under Sarba Siksha Mission in a programme held at Joysing Doley Memorial Auditorium. Sarma urged the people of Karbi Anglong to keep a vigil on performance of the teachers.

Sarma also distributed financial assistance to 32 Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) registered and recognized media persons, Rs 1 lakh each to 34 eminent writers, Rs 50,000 each to families of deceased journalists, and Rs 15,000 each to 88 Law graduates of Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong districts.

Also Read: Viacom18 Launch Dedicated Sports Channel Sports18