Assam: 4-Month-Old Dies of Swine Flu in Cachar; Second Death In A Week

A four-month-old baby lost his life due to swine flu in the Cachar district of Assam, sources said on Wednesday.
According to reports, after being infected by swine flu, the baby was admitted to the Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) on April 12.
The infant, hailing from Cachar's Uttar Krishnapur reportedly breathed his last while undergoing treatment at the hospital on Tuesday night.
This is the second death due to swine flu in just one week in Assam. On May 5, a toddler lost his life to the infection in Assam's Hailakandi. In response, authorities have swiftly implemented a high alert across Hailakandi to prevent further spread of the swine flu virus.