Swine Flu Claims Toddler's Life in Assam's Hailakandi; High Alert Issued

Meanwhile, in Rajasthan, swine flu cases surpassed the 1,000 mark in April. The state reported 945 cases between January 1 and March 31. However, with an additional 59 cases recorded in the last 33 days (until April 3), the total count has now reached 1,004. In Jaipur alone, swine flu cases have risen from 498 to 517 in the same period. Additionally, cases of leptospirosis and brucellosis have also been reported in the state.