Assam

Assam: 4 More Nabbed for Murdering Man in Nalbari

The accused have been identified as Pranjit Das, Chinto Das, Tarini Das and Ashwini Das, reports said.
Assam: 4 More Nabbed for Murdering Man in Nalbari
Assam: 4 More Nabbed for Murdering Man in Nalbari
Pratidin Time

Four more persons have been apprehended for their involvement in the heinous murder of a man in Assam’s Nalbari district.

The accused have been identified as Pranjit Das, Chinto Das, Tarini Das and Ashwini Das, reports said.

On Saturday, reports emerged that one person named Rahul Das (30), was brutally hacked to death by a group of men in Nalbari’s Jugurkuchi village.

Allegations have been levelled against Rahul’s uncle to have been involved in the murder. Sources also said that the victim was under the influence of alcohol when the incident occurred. After the murder, Rahul’s body was buried in a pit in a jungle near the village.

Four persons were nabbed by the police in connection to the incident yesterday.

Assam: 4 More Nabbed for Murdering Man in Nalbari
Assam: Mob Beat Man to Death, Buries Body in Pit; 4 Accused Nabbed
Nalbari Police

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam>>latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam/assam-4-more-nabbed-for-murdering-man-in-nalbari
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com