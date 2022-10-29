Assam: 4 Persons Die While Cleaning Well in Hailakandi, 1 Critical

In a tragic incident, four persons lost their lives while cleaning a well at Algapur in Hailakandi district of Assam.

The incident occurred at Anuwarpar village on Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as Rashid Ahmed, Najim Uddin, Abu Chuhel and Taslib Uddin.

The bodies of the deceased have been recovered by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

On the other hand, another person identified as Hasib Uddin has been evacuated from the well. However, he has been grievously injured and is currently undergoing treatment at the Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH).