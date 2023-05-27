Assam: 4 Trucks Carrying Illegal Fertilizers Seized By Dholai Police

As many as four trucks containing government-subsidized fertilizers being illegally smuggled were intercepted by police in Assam's Cachar district on Friday night.
As per initial reports, four people were also arrested in connection with the bust. Officials informed that based on specific information, Dholai Police carried out a special operation during which the four trucks carrying illegal fertilizers were intercepted.
According to officials, at least 500 bags of illegal fertilizers from each of the trucks that amounted to a total of 2,000 bags were seized and four people were arrested by Dholai Police.
Sources informed that the smugglers were trying to transport the fertilizers to neighbouring state Mizoram when they were intercepted by the police.
The four trucks involved in the operation had registration numbers AS 01 DD 0118, AS 01 EC 4953, AS 01 FC 6509 and AS 01 PC 6510.
Meanwhile, those arrested by the police were identified as Saharul Borbhuyan, Kamrul Islam, Asim Das and Uttam Das.
Taking to Twitter, Cachar Police wrote, "During special ops conducted by Dholai PS staff intercepted 4 Nos. of vehicles Reg. No. AS01DD 0118, AS01EC4953, AS01 FC6509 & AS01PC6510 & recovered & seized 2000 bags of illegal fertilizer and arrested 4 persons."
It may be noted that earlier this month, huge quantities of subsidized urea and Di-ammonium Phosphate (DAP) fertilizers estimated to be worth in crores were seized during an operation at a warehouse in Assam’s Barpeta district.
As per initial reports, an operation was carried out under the leadership of Nilotpal Saikia, an official at the Salbari sub-division police in the Baksa district of Assam last night at Khairabari village near Barpeta Road, during which the large stash of hoarded fertilizers was seized.
Police officials informed that along with the subsidized urea, they seized several sacks of fertilizers under various brands and packaging materials including machines from the warehouse.
Meanwhile, police suspected the involvement of one person in this hoarding operation. He was identified as Nayab Ali. Officials mentioned that the suspect was able to flee from the spot before the arrival of the police.
However, the police was able to bring in the driver and co-pilot of a vehicle from the scene who were bringing in the siphoned materials meant for storing at the warehouse.
Baksa Police had intercepted a Bolero vehicle filled with smuggled fertilizers on national highway 27 at Simlaguri village in the district, informed Salbari sub-division police officer Nilotpal Saikia who led the operation.