Assam: 40 Lakh New Beneficiaries to Get Ration Cards by July End

The government has also implemented the proposed transfer policy for officers/staff under Assam Secretariat Services and Assam Secretariat Subordinate Service.

The eligibility criteria for the annual transfer are as follows:

· Tenure of Under Secretary/Deputy Secretary/Joint Secretary/Additional Secretary in a department shall be 3 years

· Tenure of Section Officer/Assistant Section Officer/Junior Administrative Assistant or Senior Grade Computer Operator/ Computer Operator in a department shall be 5 years