Assam: 41 Rare Wild Animals Rescued in Rangia, 2 Held

As many as 41 rare wild animals were rescued from a Fortuner car on Thursday in Assam’s Kamrup district.

Assam Police rescued the wild animals from Society Chowk area in Rangia.

According to sources, the rescued animals included 19 wild and two rare species of monkeys, 18 turtles and two parrots. However, two of the turtles have died few hours after the rescue.

The rescued monkeys were of six different species which are suspected to be transported from Thailand or Myanmar. These monkeys are seen in India.

Two persons, identified as Raghu Singh and Karthik, hailing from Tamil Nadu have been arrested in this connection.

The accused have entered Assam via Thailand and Myanmar and they made arrangements to send these animals to different states and countries.

Raghu and Karthik are international wildlife trafficking syndicate, police informed.